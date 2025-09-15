Cabinet approves 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras in Himachal electricity board

Shimla, Sep 15 (IANS) The Cabinet on Monday approved the engagement of 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd to overcome the shortage of field staff.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to fill 645 posts of patwaris on a trainee basis under the state cadre.

It sanctioned the filling of 400 posts of staff nurses as job Trainees in medical colleges across the state, an official statement said.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the engagement of 300 job trainees in Gram Panchayats to build a pool of trained manpower for Panchayati Raj Institutions through training, exposure and assistance on a fixed monthly stipend.

To further strengthen healthcare services, the Cabinet decided to engage 200 medical officers as job trainees in the Health Department.

It approved to create 38 posts of Assistant Professors in cardiology, neurology, urology and Gastroenterology in the medical colleges. It also approved the creation of 25 posts of steno-typists in the state Secretariat.

Further, it approved filling of requisite posts of different categories for police stations in Parwanoo and Dharampur in Solan district to strengthen policing on the national highway.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the restructuring of the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change to streamline its functioning, along with the creation of five new posts.

The Cabinet permitted placing 45 teaching and 61 non-teaching staff from seven de-notified colleges into the surplus pool of the Directorate of Higher Education.

It approved to withdraw the notification issued on September 6, concerning higher grade pay, which had been intended to benefit 89 categories of the employees. It also approved the affiliation of 100 government schools with the CBSE from the next session.

It agreed the launch of the Chief Minister Start-Up Scheme in the Hospitality Industry to promote self-employment opportunities for bonafide Himachalis in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new homestays as well as for upgrading existing ones. Under the scheme, an interest subsidy of three per cent in urban areas, four per cent in rural areas and five per cent in tribal areas will be provided.

