Bypoll Special: K'taka Cong worried about rebellion in Davanagere South; BJP hopes for maiden win

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) The ruling Congress in Karnataka is facing rebellion from its own leaders in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency, a stronghold of the party that was represented by veteran leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa since the segment came into existence in 2008. Congress insiders say that if the party leadership fails to assuage the rebel leaders, the BJP could register a maiden victory.

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The result is crucial for both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also State Congress President.

The Congress has fielded young Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The BJP has given the ticket to grassroots leader Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa, who hails from an oppressed class.

The Congress is facing backlash from the Muslim community and progressive circles for opting for a family dynasty. D.K. Shivakumar has defended the decision, stating that Samarth is educated abroad and has a vision. Shivakumar further said that Samarth’s mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, Lok Sabha member from Davanagere, was persuaded by the party to contest elections and is becoming an asset.

Samarth’s father, S.S. Mallikarjun, is currently serving as Minister for Mines and Geology and Horticulture in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet.

BJP candidate Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa has said that only the BJP can provide an opportunity to a porter’s son. Srinivas is known for his leadership skills and maintains cordial relations with all communities. He is being seen as a dark horse who could secure the seat for the BJP for the first time.

However, there is also speculation that BJP state leaders have fielded Srinivas to indirectly benefit the Shamanur family. The BJP leaders have rejected the allegation.

Among voters, the Muslim community forms a large chunk, numbering more than 64,000. Lingayat voters are around 37,000, Scheduled Caste is about 29,000, Scheduled Tribes about 31,000, Kurubas 16,000, Marathas 14,000, Uppar community 8,000, Jains 5,386, and others around 23,000.

The dominance of AHINDA (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) has traditionally ensured Congress victories here. Late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Lingayat leader, also consolidated Lingayat votes, making it easier for the Congress to win.

The BJP secured 55,485 votes in the 2018 Assembly election, its best performance so far in the constituency.

The Congress delegation has failed to convince rebel candidate Sadiq Pylwan to withdraw his nomination. Although Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan said he would camp in Davanagere to ensure the party’s victory, his absence in the delegation sent to persuade Pylwan was conspicuous.

Local leaders say that members of the Muslim community are concerned that if Samarth Shamanur wins, they may never get a chance to contest from the Congress despite having the largest voter base. Some leaders have openly stated that the community is being used and may vote for the BJP this time as a lesson.

There are 25 candidates in the fray, and about half of them belong to the Muslim community. The Congress is worried that a split in Muslim votes could enable the BJP to win. Considering the strong presence of oppressed communities, the BJP has fielded a Scheduled Tribe candidate in a general constituency.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has also fielded its candidate, senior leader Afsar Kodlipet, hoping to capitalise on the situation.

Senior MLA B.P. Harish, who won the only BJP seat (Harihara) in Davanagere district in the 2023 Assembly elections, told IANS, “BJP leaders are working unitedly. Congress leaders are opposing the dominance of one family and have fallen silent. The BJP will win the seat.”

When asked about internal conflicts among BJP leaders, he said, “It will not impact Davanagere South. It might have been an issue in Honnali, Mayakonda, and Channagiri constituencies, but here leaders are united under senior leader G.M. Siddeshwar. We are confident of winning the seat.”

KPCC General Secretary (ST Cell), Keerthi Kumar, told IANS, “The withdrawal of nominations ended on March 26. From here on, public opinion will take shape. At present, the situation is favourable for the Congress. There is no unity among Muslim voters, and there are internal disputes. Rebel candidate Sadiq Pylwan will not get all Muslim votes.”

MLA Devendrappa said, “If Muslim votes are divided, the Congress is confident of recovering support through Lingayat votes, as the party’s candidate belongs to the Lingayat community. In the last election, the BJP fielded Ajay Kumar, also a Lingayat. There is dissidence in the BJP as well. Srinivas is contesting his first election, while the Shamanur family has managed elections for four decades and has strong organisational teams. The situation is favourable for the Congress.”

Congress MLA from Jagalur, B. Devendrappa, said, “So far, the Congress has depended on Muslim votes. One strong rebel candidate has not withdrawn, and independent candidates who can secure even 500 votes cannot be ignored. At present, the Congress is likely to win comfortably with support from oppressed classes and considering the development work carried out by late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. However, I will visit Davanagere on Saturday and provide a clearer assessment afterward.”

SDPI candidate Afsar Pasha said, “Dissidence within the Congress has benefited me. I am getting additional votes I did not expect. I know I cannot win with Muslim votes alone; I need AHINDA support. There are about 29,000 Dalit votes in the constituency. I am reminding people about my padyatras across 10 districts for AHINDA causes.”

He added, “Davanagere is a Sufi region. I have been involved in public movements for 30 years. People have welcomed my candidature. Apart from party workers, volunteers are stepping forward to ensure victory. I am not overconfident. We are focussing on booth management and women voters. For decades, social injustice has prevailed, and people have suffered. There are no degree or engineering colleges in the constituency due to an education mafia. People will support me.”

--IANS

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