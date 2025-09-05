By lowering GST rates, PM Modi put India’s development on fast track: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (IANS) Haryana’s Transport Minister Anil Vij on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to reduce GST rates, calling it a major boost to India’s economic growth.

“By lowering GST rates, Prime Minister Modi has put India’s development on a fast track.” Interacting with the media, he explained the economic impact and said, “When GST rates are reduced, goods become cheaper. Cheaper goods mean higher purchasing power, which increases demand. Increased demand leads to more factories being established, creating more jobs.

“More jobs generate further purchasing power, which restarts the cycle. This is how sustainable growth is created.” Vij further remarked that the Prime Minister has “turned development into a rocket,” while also ensuring relief for common citizens by reducing GST on essential items such as flour, milk, curd, butter, medicines, and insurance.

At the same time, products associated with harmful habits like ‘beedis’, tobacco, and alcohol have been placed under a 40 per cent GST bracket. “This not only discourages unhealthy consumption but also sends a strong social message to move away from bad habits,” he said.

On regulatory reforms, Vij highlighted that the government has introduced and passed a Bill to regulate online gaming. “Online gaming existed earlier as well, and it was harmful then and remains harmful now. Previous governments lacked the political will to act, but our government is committed to curbing wrong practices and does not bow to pressure,” he said.

Underscoring the broader vision, Vij stated, “The government’s GST reforms are not just economic -- they also focus on building character. Essential daily-use items have been made cheaper, while harmful products have been taxed higher. This shows our government’s resolve to guide society in the right direction. Unlike earlier governments, we are paying attention to values and personality development.”

--IANS

vg/uk