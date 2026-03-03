Buzz over Nishant Kumar's possible entry into Bihar politics through Rajya Sabha berth

Patna, March 3 (IANS) Speculation over the possible political entry of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has once again intensified amid the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Read More

Senior JD(U) leader and Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary addressed the issue, stating that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning all five seats.

He said that, as per current calculations, JD(U) is expected to secure at least two seats.

Chaudhary emphasised that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the National President of the party, will take the final call on the party’s candidates.

However, he acknowledged that discussions about Nishant Kumar’s political entry are widespread within party ranks, with many workers expressing their desire to see him take on an active role.

Another senior minister, Ashok Choudhary, said that party MLAs, MPs, and grassroots workers are keen on Nishant Kumar’s participation in Bihar politics.

He described the possibility of Nishant entering public life as a significant development for both the party and the state.

Ashok Choudhary added that Nishant’s entry could energise party workers and strengthen the organisation.

However, he clarified that any decision regarding a Rajya Sabha candidature would ultimately rest with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

For some time, workers of the JD(U) have been voicing demands for Nishant Kumar to assume an active leadership role in the party.

With elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar scheduled later this month, political circles are abuzz with speculation that Nishant may formally enter politics through the Upper House.

Out of the five Rajya Sabha seats, two are considered certain for the JD(U) and two for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the ruling alliance is strategising for the remaining seat.

Within this backdrop, discussions around Nishant Kumar’s potential nomination have gained traction.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics, the renewed speculation has added a new dimension to Bihar’s political discourse ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Observers note that any such move would mark a significant development in the leadership dynamics of the JD(U) and state politics.

--IANS

ajk/rad