Bus catches fire in Jaipur; 60 passengers escape unhurt

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Jaipur on Friday after a moving bus of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) caught fire near the Mansarovar RICO intersection.

Read More

Around 60 passengers on board managed to evacuate in time and escaped unhurt, though the bus was completely gutted within half an hour. The incident occurred at approximately 2.40 p.m.

According to fire department officials, the bus had departed from Sindhi Camp bus stand in Jaipur and was headed towards Kekri. While moving in the direction of Sanganer and crossing the Mansarovar RICO intersection, smoke was seen billowing from the vehicle, followed by visible flames.

Passengers said panic spread quickly inside the bus as the fire intensified. The driver, showing presence of mind, immediately pulled the vehicle over to the roadside and instructed passengers to disembark. Within minutes, all passengers had safely alighted.

Eyewitnesses said the flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle, turning it into a massive fireball.

Shakuntala Saini, a firefighter from the Mansarovar Fire Station, said the blaze was prima facie suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The fire reportedly began in the wiring system and quickly spread to the engine compartment, intensifying due to fuel and other flammable materials.

Upon receiving information, two fire tenders from the Mansarovar Fire Station rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly 30 minutes before bringing the situation under control. By the time the fire was extinguished, the bus had been reduced to a charred shell.

Police and fire officials confirmed that no injuries or burn cases were reported. Traffic at the busy intersection was temporarily disrupted during the firefighting operation.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.

--IANS

arc/pgh