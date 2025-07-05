‘Bullets speak louder than law’: Bihar Gov must convene special session, says Congress

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of turning the state into a haven for criminals and pushing it into a state of "lawlessness".

Addressing a press briefing at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that under NDA rule, Bihar has transformed from a land of peace and knowledge into one where “bullets speak louder than law”.

His remarks came as a prominent Bihar-based businessman, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant.

“This wasn’t just a murder, it was an open challenge to the state machinery,” Singh said, slamming the administration for failing to act promptly.

“He lives right in front of Gandhi Maidan, near Maurya Hotel, and yesterday, when he was returning at 11:00 pm, he was murdered by dreaded criminals as soon as he got out of the car. The SSP Sahab lives there, the entire police department lives there…”, said Singh.

Quoting data from NCRB and Bihar Police Headquarters, Singh alleged that Bihar has seen a 323 per cent rise in total crimes since 2005, with over 53,000 murders and nearly 5.6 lakh heinous crimes registered in the last 17 years. Rape cases, child crimes, and atrocities against Dalits have surged alarmingly, he added, calling the state a "free zone for criminals."

He further criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging a conspiracy to delete 2 crore voters, mostly from marginalised communities.

Calling Bihar’s current state "a tragedy", he demanded that the Governor convene a two-day special Assembly session to address the deteriorating law and order situation and discuss the controversial SIR process.

However, when asked if Congress was demanding President's Rule, Singh clarified, “We are not asking for President’s Rule, but for accountability and urgent corrective measures.”

He accused the BJP of rendering CM Nitish Kumar a “puppet” and said, “If this was the old Nitish Kumar, he would have resigned on moral grounds by now.”

--IANS

sas/dan