‘Building pinnacle before foundation’: ​NCP SP slams Maha govt’s AI farm policy

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Jayant Patil on Saturday levelled sharp criticism against the MahaYuti government’s newly formulated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy for agriculture.

​During the debate, he acknowledged the technology's potential but accused the administration of prioritising grand events over implementation. He described this as "building the pinnacle before the foundation."​

The state’s AI policy covers institutional restructuring, digital public infrastructure, financial aid for AI-based agri-projects, capacity building, and international summits.​

Patil pointed out that the Agriculture Department launched the "AI for Agri 2026" conference just a day before the assembly session, suggesting it was a hurried event that failed to reach grassroots farmers. He highlighted a significant gap between policy and practice.​

He noted that although the late former Finance Minister Ajit Pawar allocated Rs 500 crore for AI in the previous budget, "not a single penny" has been spent. He demanded a detailed report on the expenditure.​

Patil also raised issues regarding the AI and Agritech Innovation Centre.​

“Despite interviews being conducted for a Managing Director, the selected candidate has not taken charge. Patil questioned why candidates from the waiting list were not appointed. Plans to establish innovation and incubation centres in agricultural universities have seen no progress in a year,” he said.​

The NCP leader emphasised that AI-driven farming requires consistent internet, electricity, and smartphones, amenities still lacking in regions like Gadchiroli, Bhamragad, and tribal hamlets in Palghar near Mumbai.​

“AI can help double farmer income, but we must bridge the digital divide and train agricultural labourers who fear job losses due to automation, drones, and robotic weeders," he stated. ​

Patil argued that technology alone cannot save farmers if market policies remain unfavourable.​

He cited several "man-made" economic crises, including import pressures, illegal raisin trade, and policy volatility.​

“Cheap, attractive 'Muscat' grapes from China are flooding Indian markets, crashing local prices. Adulterated raisins entering via Afghanistan and China are hurting authentic Maharashtra producers. Sudden changes in central export policies for onions, maize, and soybeans are leaving farmers in debt,” he noted.​

Calling data the "new wealth," Patil demanded strict laws to protect farmers' land and financial data from exploitation by corporate giants.​

He suggested a practical application for AI: managing the escalating human-wildlife conflict.​

He urged the government to use drones and AI tracking to monitor leopards and tigers that are increasingly attacking livestock and children in rural areas, instead of just debating legal reclassifications of the animals.​

Amid the criticism, Patil offered hope by citing the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Baramati. Under the guidance of Sharad Pawar and Pratap Pawar, AI pilot projects have helped farmers achieve yields of 100 tons of sugarcane per acre.

He noted that the Vasantdada Sugar Institute is also doing micro-level crop management using AI.​

Patil concluded by calling for the formation of a dedicated committee to create a roadmap that ensures AI serves as a boon to the common farmer rather than a new challenge.​

