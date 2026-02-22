Budget will focus on relief for common man while ensuring fiscal discipline: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government will present a Budget that aims to provide relief to the common man while maintaining fiscal discipline, adding that preparations made by the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be reflected in the financial plan.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the Budget Session of the state legislature, Fadnavis said the Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on March 6 and will incorporate key priorities relating to welfare and economic stability.

“The Budget will be presented on March 6. The late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had done extensive preparation for it with the intention of presenting a comprehensive financial plan. We will strive to ensure that the Budget provides relief to citizens while maintaining economic discipline,” Fadnavis said.

He said the government would take necessary measures to ensure financial prudence while addressing public welfare concerns.

The Chief Minister said 15 Bills are scheduled to be introduced during the Budget Session, which begins on Monday.

Referring to central allocations, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has received increased financial support, including additional funds through tax devolution amounting to Rs 98,306 crore.

He said the state would also benefit from infrastructure and development projects announced in the Union Budget, including high-speed corridor projects and railway investments worth Rs 23,000 crore.

Fadnavis said details of investment agreements worth Rs 30 lakh crore signed during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos would be presented in the legislature.

He added that Maharashtra has also participated in initiatives related to artificial intelligence and is planning an international conference focused on the use of AI in agriculture.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present at the press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, said the upcoming Budget would prioritise the needs of ordinary citizens and support economic growth.

He said the industrial investment proposals signed in Davos are expected to create significant employment opportunities in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar recalled the contribution of Ajit Pawar to the state’s financial planning and said his work would continue to guide fiscal policy decisions.

She expressed confidence that the upcoming Budget would support development and address the needs of different sections of society.

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is scheduled to continue for four weeks.

