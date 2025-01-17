Budget session of Parliament to begin on January 31 with President's address

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and continue till April 4 with the union budget to be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament on January 31.

Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14 and the two Houses of Parliament will resume their sittings on March 10.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget on February 1.

The session will be significant not only for the President's address and the union budget. Prime Minister replies to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during the budget session. The term of the committee was extended during the winter session of Parliament.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on implementing 'One Nation One Election' was asked earlier to submit its report to Lok Sabha on the first day of the last week of the budget session. However, there is strong demand for an extension of the term of the committee which had its first meeting earlier this month.

The winter session had ended on an acrimonious note with the BJP and opposition members filing police complaints against each other over alleged misbehaviour during protest in the Parliament premises. (ANI)