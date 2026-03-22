Budget Session: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to perform 'Kheer Ceremony' tomorrow

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) A day before presenting Delhi Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will undertake the traditional pre-budget “Kheer Ceremony” on Monday, marking the start of the Budget Session, an official said.

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She will present her second successive Delhi Budget on March 24.

CM Gupta started the practice of “Kheer Ceremony” last year by preparing the tradition Indian dessert and offering it to Lord Ram before distributing it among all those involved in the preparation of Budget and the public.

The ceremony signifies a unique start to the financial proceedings in the Assembly with divine blessings.

Last year, at pre-budget ceremony, the Chief Minister said: “For the first time, such a ceremony has been held in Delhi. Kheer ki mithas se budget. It has been offered to Lord Ram and will now be served to the people who contributed their suggestions.”

Earlier, as part of the exercise to prepare Budget for 2025-26 the Chief Minister held a series of consultations at the Delhi Secretariat with gig workers, farmers, rural representatives and labour groups.​

“Public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi,” said the Chief Minister as she held separate meetings with each group.

She said the government’s objective is to present a Budget that reflects the aspirations of every section.​

Participants shared experiences and put forward their concerns, suggestions and expectations, said an official statement.​

The Chief Minister engaged directly with attendees, listening closely and assuring them that their inputs would be given due priority in the upcoming budget.​

The Chief Minister has also signalled that she plans to announce several initiatives for women and girls in Budget 2026-27 that she would present in the Assembly on March 24.

She shared her government’s plans for including women-centric schemes in the Budget while attending a ‘Nari Utsav’ programme held at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex, where she paid tribute to the strength and contribution of women in nation-building.

She said women, through their dedication, selfless service and sense of duty, are playing a leading role across sectors and driving the country towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

--IANS

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