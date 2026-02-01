Budget proposals on agriculture receive mixed reactions from farm bodies

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Farmer union leaders have expressed a mixed reaction to the Budget 2026 proposals on agriculture after being presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier welcomed the Budget provisions for the welfare of poor and young farmers, and “lakhpati didis”.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme was launched on August 15, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government’s initiative aimed at empowering women, particularly in rural areas, to achieve financial independence by enabling them to earn an annual household income of at least Rs. 1 lakh.

“I am fully confident that these provisions will play a decisive role in building a developed India. Through these, we will eliminate poverty, increase farmers' income, and succeed in developing villages,” Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a farm body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), termed the provision for 500 Amrit Sarovars, strengthening fisheries in coastal areas, and supporting entrepreneurship in the livestock sector as “good initiatives”.

To strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas, the Budget proposed the development of reservoirs and market linkages involving startups, women-led groups, and fish farmer producer organisations.

In animal husbandry, the Budget proposed a focus on providing quality employment in rural and peri-urban areas.

But the BKS raised concerns over various problems faced by small farmers, high GST rates on agricultural machinery, lack of promotion of schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi, non-implementation of the declared increase in limit on Kisan Credit Cards to Rs. 5 lakh, and failure to encourage direct cash transfers to farmers practising natural farming to produce their own organic fertilisers.

“The Budget has not paid attention to check the levels of chemicals in crops across the country in support of natural farming and to prevent their use. Overall, what the government says is not reflected in the budget,” alleged BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra.

He termed the Budget proposal as positive for promoting high-value crops like coconut, cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood under the crop diversification scheme, as well as establishing e-marts to empower rural women's groups.

The Budget proposed support to be extended to these crops to diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farm incomes, and generate new employment opportunities.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana President Raju Shetti also welcomed this proposal, but beyond that, he termed the overall Budget as a “disappointment”, saying it did not offer anything in farmers’ interests.

“There is no contribution to research and development. Government support for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research remains inadequate. How long do we have to rely on multinationals and global bodies?” asked the farmer leader.

Echoing similar views, the Left-leaning All India Kisan Sabha has called for burning copies of the Budget later this month, claiming that the government has not made any commitment towards the strategic regeneration of agriculture.

“Agriculture was largely ignored by the Finance Minister in her budget speech; small and marginal farmers were mentioned just once, while there was a conspicuous absence of any mention of rural labour,” claimed AIKS President Ashok Dhawale.

“The only major announcement concerning rural employment was the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, promoting village industries; however, no significant financial allocations were made,” observed Vijoo Krishnan, AIKS General Secretary.

“Among the Agriculture and Allied sectors, the only significant budgetary allocation has been made under Animal Husbandry and Dairying, from 5303 crores (RE 2025-26) to 6135 crores (BE 2026-27).

However, here again the thrust has been on expansion of credit-infused veterinary hospitals, breeding in the private sector and garnering foreign investments,” added the agrarian arm of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a strong critic of the Union government.

