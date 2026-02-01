Budget 2026 will help make NDMC area world-class: VC Kuljeet Singh Chahal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday lauded the 13th Union Budget 2026 as progressive and inclusive, and hoped it would help transform New Delhi into a world-class city.

Read More

Chahal said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, this Budget will significantly strengthen infrastructure, smart civic services, healthcare facilities, cleanliness initiatives, green development, and employment generation in the NDMC area, further transforming New Delhi into a world-class capital city.

He stated that the Budget provides fresh momentum to key sectors such as construction, tourism, pilgrimage site development, medical, and cultural preservation, which will generate large-scale employment opportunities and create new avenues for Young India.

He added that strengthening healthcare services for senior citizens, along with a boost to medical tourism, will reinforce the healthcare ecosystem and lead to the creation of thousands of new jobs in the medical sector.

The NDMC VC said that the expansion of the hotel industry, development of pilgrimage destinations, and preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage will stimulate economic activity and generate sustainable employment opportunities.

Highlighting the youth-centric approach of the Budget, Chahal noted that promotion of sports and sporting talent makes this Budget truly youth-friendly and future-oriented.

Welcoming the new Income Tax Act, to be implemented from April 1, Chahal appreciated the extension of timelines for filing non-audit income tax returns, terming it a major relief for the common taxpayer.

He also welcomed the government’s decision not to impose new taxes, providing significant relief to the middle class.

Chahal emphasised that the Budget strongly advances all three Kartavyas - accelerating and sustaining economic growth, fulfilling aspirations, and building capacity - while upholding the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, supported by a clear roadmap for a balanced and growth-oriented economy.

--IANS

rch/dan