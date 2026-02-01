'Budget 2026 presents a visionary, inclusive and welfare-oriented roadmap', says former Jaipur Mayor

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Reacting to the Union Budget, former Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar said that the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is "a visionary, inclusive, and welfare-oriented roadmap that will play a decisive role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Developed India @2047".

Read More

She said the budget is "not merely a financial statement, but a comprehensive development document that aims to provide resources and opportunities to every family, every community, every region, and every sector of the country".

According to BJP leader Gurjar, the budget reflects the Narendra Modi government's commitment to nation-building rather than short-term populism.

"At a time when the world is facing trade wars, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty, India has presented a balanced, confident, and growth-oriented budget," she said.

"It demonstrates India's ability to transform global challenges into opportunities while maintaining economic stability."

Highlighting the focus on inclusive growth, she added that the budget has kept youth, women, farmers, MSMEs, startups, industry, health, education, and innovation at its centre.

"Special emphasis on modern and future-ready sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, the Semiconductor Mission, and renewable energy will accelerate India's journey towards becoming a global technological powerhouse," she said.

Gurjar also added that the budget will also strengthen the foundation of "Developed Rajasthan @2047".

"The modernisation of railways and enhanced connectivity through high-speed and freight corridors will give a major boost to trade, tourism, and industrial investment," she said, adding that incentives for MSMEs and industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will create new economic opportunities for states like Rajasthan.

She welcomed the announcement of women's and girls' hostels in every district, calling it "a strong step towards women's empowerment, safety, education, and self-reliance".

"The focus on startups, skill development, and technical training will prepare our youth to compete confidently on the global stage," Gurjar said.

Referring to agriculture and rural development, she added that schemes related to water conservation, animal husbandry, and increasing farmers' income will "open a new chapter of prosperity in rural India".

"This budget reflects the core principles of good governance, innovation, and inclusive development," Gurjar said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party remains fully committed to ensuring transparent and effective implementation of this budget so that its benefits reach the last person in society."

--IANS

arc/khz