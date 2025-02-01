Budget 2025 Launches PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to Boost Agriculture in 100 Districts

New Delhi: The Union government has introduced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new initiative aimed at improving agricultural conditions in 100 districts that have low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average access to credit.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme will be implemented in partnership with state governments and will focus on enhancing rural prosperity through the convergence of existing agricultural schemes and specialized measures.

FM said "Motivated by the success of the aspirational district program, our government will undertake a Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and specialized measures, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters".

The Finance Minister stated that the program is inspired by the success of the Aspirational Districts Program and aims to uplift farmers in underdeveloped agricultural regions.

The scheme will focus on five key areas: Enhancing agricultural productivity by adopting better farming techniques, Promoting crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices to ensure long-term benefits, Developing post-harvest storage facilities at the panchayat and block levels to reduce crop wastage, Improving irrigation facilities to increase agricultural output and Facilitating access to long-term and short-term credit for farmers to invest in better farming practices.

The program is expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers across these districts by improving their incomes and overall agricultural sustainability.

Additionally, the government has announced the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program, which will be implemented in collaboration with state governments. This initiative is designed to tackle underemployment in agriculture by focusing on skilling, investment, and technology adoption to strengthen the rural economy.

Sitharaman said "Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program will be launched in partnership with the states. This will address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment, technology, and invigorating the rural economy".

The program's main objective is to create enough employment opportunities in rural areas so that migration to urban centers becomes a choice rather than a necessity. It will particularly benefit rural women, young farmers, marginal and small farmers, rural youth, and landless families, ensuring their economic stability.

With these initiatives, the government aims to drive inclusive growth in agriculture, boost rural development, and provide better opportunities for farmers, thereby making the sector more sustainable and resilient. (ANI)