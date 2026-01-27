Buddhist summit delegates visit exhibition of Holy relics Buddha after R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) After witnessing the Republic Day Parade, delegates of the Global Buddhist Summit visited Qila Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in south Delhi to pay offer prayers before the Holy relics of the Buddha, an official said on Monday.

The Holy relics of the Buddha are on display as part of an exposition which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

The group of 250 delegates from overseas and India spent over two hours at the exhibition of the Piprawah relics, even as they were apprised of how India made efforts to bring back the reliquaries of the Buddha, which were taken away from India in 1898, and unite them with the other part of the same reliquaries.

Most of the delegates were overawed by the visit to the relic museum and received blessings, while some of them even chanted before the holy relics in a peaceful and serene mood.

“We are extremely fortunate to be given this rare opportunity to be blessed by the relics of the Shakyamuni, and see the rich collection,” one senior sangha member said.

Another delegate said, “This was a spiritual part of the GBS which we never expected, but it came our way”.

The organisers of the GBS kept this programme a surprise for the participants so that the academic and philosophical aspects are combined with a spiritual experience.

Another aspect of the sideline activities of the Global Buddhist Summit was the visit of around 60 monks from different countries to watch the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The presence of the monks amidst displays of an array of defence equipment and troops created a sombre moment for all those watching the event.

While India exhibited its military might before the world, the presence of the venerable monks and nuns embodied peace and compassion, conveying a profound message that the resolution of global challenges lies in the path of Dhamma, as often mentioned by our honourable Prime Minister.

“It was a thrilling experience,” said a monk. As the parade got over and the group was leaving the stand, three nuns from Vietnam requested if they could stay on since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was walking past the sitting area, and they wanted to greet him. Though the rest of the group left, they were obliged by the International Buddhist Confederation staff.

Later, they expressed their delight at seeing the Prime Minister from close quarters. Several photographs were taken to cherish the special moment so that they could share the experience with others on their return. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me,” remarked a nun.

