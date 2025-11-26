BSP holds review meeting in Patna; Akash Anand stresses strengthening party organisation

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a state-level review meeting in Patna on Wednesday. The party's national convenor Akash Anand attended the meeting along with Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and State in-Charge Anil Kumar.

The meeting focused on reviewing the party's performance, identifying organisational shortcomings, and strengthening the party's structure for the future.

During his address, Akash Anand said that the time has come to intensify the struggle for social justice in Bihar and across the country.

He stated that at a time when Constitutional and democratic values are facing increasing pressure, it is essential for the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and the marginalised to unite and enhance their political participation.

He emphasised: “The BSP is not just a political party but a continuation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s mission and Kanshi Ram’s movement. Our goal is not merely to attain power, but to bring about social transformation.”

Addressing the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam said that after the elections, the organisation has entered a new phase of restructuring and activism.

Raising serious concerns over the role of the Election Commission, he alleged that large sums of money were transferred to women’s accounts just before voting with the intention of influencing the election outcome.

He further stated that although the BSP secured second and third positions on several seats, it could not convert these into victories.

To overcome this challenge, a detailed review of the organisational structure has been conducted, and party workers have been instructed to return to the field with renewed energy.

BSP State In-Charge Anil Kumar expressed concern over the current political climate while addressing the gathering on the occasion of Constitution Day.

He said that certain forces are drifting away from the basic spirit of the Constitution and advocating for giving the country a religion-based direction, which he described as a serious threat to democracy.

Anil Kumar stated: "This review meeting, held on the occasion of Constitution Day, reminds us that protecting the Constitution is our fundamental duty. Those forces that seek to weaken the Constitution will be given a strong response through our organisation."

BSP has won one seat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election.

