BSF to showcase 1st-ever Indian breed dog contingent at Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 22 (IANS) In a historic first, the Border Security Force (BSF) will showcase an exclusive marching contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs during the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The event, commemorating National Unity Day, will also feature a dog training demonstration highlighting tactical skills and operational excellence -- a proud symbol of India's self-reliant K9 force.

Indian breeds have long been celebrated for their courage, endurance, and loyalty. From royal courts to battlefields, these dogs have been integral to India's cultural and martial traditions.

This legacy was revived in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur and urged the inclusion of Indian breeds in the country's security forces.

Building on the Prime Minister's vision, reiterated during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on August 30, 2020, the BSF initiated the induction and training of two indigenous breeds -- the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from the Deccan Plateau.

These breeds, known for their agility, resilience, and adaptability, are particularly suited to India's diverse terrain and climatic conditions.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Gopesh Nag told IANS, "When PM Modi visited our BSF National Dog Centre, he asked if we were training Indian breeds. At that time, I informed him we weren't authorised. Two years later, after his 'Mann Ki Baat' mention, we began training Indian breed dogs -- Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and Mudhol Hound from the South. Both breeds are intelligent and aggressive working dogs."

He proudly recalled the achievements of two BSF dogs -- Riya and Babita.

"Riya, a Mudhol Hound, made history at the All India Police Duty Meet 2024 in Lucknow by winning both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet titles, outperforming 116 foreign breeds. Babita, another trained Indian breed, helped intercept intruders along the Punjab border, alerting our troops and leading to the recovery of Austrian-made pistols and magazines," Nag said.

BSF has not only trained these breeds at NTCD Tekanpur but also initiated large-scale breeding and propagation programmes across its field formations and subsidiary K9 centres.

Today, more than 150 Indian breed dogs are deployed across operational fronts, including the Western and Eastern borders and in anti-Naxalite operations, where they have demonstrated exceptional performance.

Historically, the Rampur Hound was bred by the Nawabs of Rampur for hunting large game, while the Mudhol Hound has been linked to the Maratha forces for its alertness and loyalty.

Their revival in modern security roles marks a significant step in India's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission and reflects a deep commitment to promoting indigenous heritage.

As the BSF's Indian breed contingent marches at the Ekta Diwas Parade, it will stand as a powerful testament to the nation's growing self-reliance, pride, and respect for its native breeds.

These K9 soldiers not only embody India's operational excellence but also serve as a living symbol of the country's strength, resilience, and heritage.

