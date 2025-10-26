BSF seizes pistols, drones, heroin in border areas of Punjab's Ferozpur, Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) In a severe crackdown against cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized pistols, drones and heroin in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozpur and Amritsar.

On Sunday, the BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 553 grams, from an agricultural field near the village -- Bhaini Rajputana, Amritsar.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off provided by its intelligence wing, BSF troops on duty recovered one DJI AIR 3S drone near Daoke village in Amritsar.

The BSF troops neutralised and recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying one pistol with a magazine from a farming field near Kahangarh village in Amritsar, an official statement said.

In another operation, the BSF troops recovered a pistol with a magazine and two live rounds from a farmland near Bahadurke village in the Ferozepur border.

These remarkable operations by the alert BSF troops mark their resolute action in devastating the nefarious attempts of cross-border Pakistani smugglers, the statement read.

The BSF on Wednesday apprehended a minor boy with 11 gold biscuits along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas.

According to an official, the weight of the seized gold was 1,286.17 grams, valued at around Rs 1.64 crore.

During interrogation, the boy revealed that he was sent by his mother to deliver the gold. The boy has been handed over to the concerned authorities, along with the gold, for further legal processing.

Earlier this month, the BSF seized a gold bar weighing 579 grams from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and arrested a person in possession of the precious metal. The gold was valued at Rs 76.50 lakh. The suspected smuggler was interrogated to extract information related to the gold smuggling racket in the area and handed over to the concerned department.

--IANS

svn/dpb