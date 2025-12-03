BSF nabs B'deshi smuggler, seizes gold valued at over Rs 3-cr along Indo-Bangla border

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler and seized gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 crore from him along the Indo-Bangladesh Border in the Nadia district of West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday.

The smuggler was caught by alert troopers in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of the Tungi Border Outpost when he was attempting to carry the gold across the international border through dense water hyacinth.

"Troops of the 32 Bn BSF had been alerted on Tuesday afternoon of an attempt by smugglers to cross the border with gold. They went on alert immediately and laid ambushes along all possible routes. Around 5 pm, one of the team's spotted movement in a water body that separates the two countries. On closer inspection, two persons were spotted trying to cross into India, using the dense hyacinth as cover," a senior official of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier said.

"Despite the darkness that had descended all around, the jawans managed to nab one of the men. The other escaped towards Bangladesh, taking cover of the darkness. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of several packets. These were collected and taken to the Tungi BOP along with the smuggler," the official said.

The packets were found to contain 20 gold biscuits, weighing 2,354.73 grams. They were valued at Rs 3,05,99,716.

During questioning, the smuggler revealed that he is a resident of Bangladesh and had been involved in illegal cross-border activities for some time. He further stated that he was supposed to deliver the gold to a person in return for some money. monetary compensation.

He has been handed over to the concerned department along with the gold for further legal action.

BSF DIG N.K. Pandey lauded the efforts of the troops and said they are totally committed to prevent all illegal activities along the border and ready to do everything necessary to perform their duties, ignoring all obstacles.

He also appealed to residents of border areas to immediately share any information related to gold smuggling with BSF through the Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or WhatsApp number 9903472227, via message or voice note. Suitable rewards will be given for credible information, and the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential.

--IANS

jayanta/pgh