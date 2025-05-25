BSF DG visits Manipur; reviews security situation, motivates troopers

Imphal, May 25 (IANS) Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited trouble-torn Manipur and reviewed the prevailing law and order situation, officials said on Sunday.

A BSF spokesman said that during his two-day visit (May 24-25) to Manipur, the BSF DG held separate meetings with Manipur government’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh, a former DG CRPF and the state’s Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and reviewed the law and order situation.

The DG, accompanied by senior BSF officials, addressed officers and troopers at the force’s sector headquarters, Koirengei, through a Sainik Sammelan. All officers and BSF troopers in various districts of Manipur participated via a video conference.

He lauded their unwavering efforts in safeguarding the region and motivated them to continue their tireless service.

The DG also visited BSF units deployed on the fringe areas of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the troopers.

He also visited the 10th battalion BSF headquarters at Loktak, where he interacted with the troopers and encouraged them to sustain their efforts in upholding peace and security in the area.

The DG BSF, during the tour, was given a comprehensive briefing on the current law and order situation in Manipur, and he interacted at length with the sector officers, the spokesman said.

He also witnessed a demonstration of the BSF personnel and interacted with the troops and commending their dedication and commitment in maintaining security in the state.

During the two-day tour, Chawdhary, a senior IPS officer, was accompanied by BSF’s Additional Director General, Eastern Command, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Inspector General, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, Sanjay Kumar Misra and Inspector General (STC-BSF) Indra Deo Singh.

After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, as part of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), several battalions of BSF were deployed in the northeastern state by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Besides BSF, a huge contingent of the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also deployed in different parts of Manipur to deal with the situation.

