BSF chief briefs Home Secretary following detention of BSF constable by Pakistan Rangers

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI) Thr Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chawdhary on Friday met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to provide an update on the situation following the detention of a BSF constable by Pakistan Rangers.

The meeting holds significance as Pakistan Rangers detained the BSF constable, Purab Kumar Shaw, who inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday while providing security to farmers.

The meeting continued for over half an hour after which the BSF Director General left the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shaw, wearing his uniform and carrying his service rifle, was with a group of farmers when he stepped forward to rest in a shaded area, where he was then captured by the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the trooper unintentionally stepped into Pakistani territory.

Three flag meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers has taken place so far in an effort to secure the constable's safe return, but all remained inconclusive as yet, officials said.

Officials noted that such incidents are not uncommon and have occurred previously along the border between the two countries.

This latest incident comes at a time of increased tensions following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which led India to take a range of retaliatory actions against Pakistan in response to its support for terrorism as 26 tourists were killed in the deadly terror attack on April 22.

Notably, the BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

This border is one of the most sensitive and volatile in the country, due to historical tensions and ongoing security challenges. (ANI)