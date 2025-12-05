BSF apprehends smuggler along India-B'desh border; seizes gold valued at over Rs 5.47 crore

Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) In a major success, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a smuggler and seized gold biscuits valued at over Rs 5.47 crore from his possession along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said on Friday.

"Troops of the 32 Bn BSF, posted at the Banpur Border Outpost in Nadia, successfully foiled yet another smuggling attempt. Acting on specific intelligence, the troops apprehended an Indian smuggler red-handed and recovered 36 gold biscuits, weighing 4234.98 grams and valued at approximately Rs 5,47,37,117. This operation marks a significant setback to the cross-border smuggling network," said N.K. Pandey, DIG, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

"On December 4, acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF troops in the Banpur border area intensified surveillance and deployed ambushes along likely smuggling routes. During the operation, a suspicious individual was observed moving from the border road towards Banpur village. When challenged, he attempted to flee but was successfully intercepted by the alert troops," he added.

According to the officer, a search of the intercepted smuggler led to the recovery of gold biscuits wrapped in packets, which were immediately seized. The smuggler and the seized gold were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal processing. This case marks the third major anti-smuggling success of BSF in South Bengal Frontier this month, he said.

Pandey praised the swift and effective action by troops and stated that the vigilant personnel of the BSF are fully committed to prevent illegal activities like smuggling.

The DIG also appealed to the residents of border areas to immediately share any information related to gold smuggling with the BSF through the Seema Saathi helpline number 14419 or WhatsApp number 9903472227 via message or voice note.

A suitable reward will be given for concrete information, and the identity of the informant will be kept completely confidential, he said.

--IANS

jayanta/pgh