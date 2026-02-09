BSE clocks 174 per cent jump in Q3 net profit

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) BSE reported a 174 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 602 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2025-26, compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 220 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net profit margin of the stock exchange expanded sharply to 45 per cent from 26 per cent.

India’s oldest stock exchange also recorded an all-time high quarterly revenue of Rs 1,334 crore in Q3 FY26, representing a robust 61 per cent year‑on‑year increase, according to a BSE statement.

Consolidated Operating EBITDA, including Core SGF, tripled year-on-year to Rs 732 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 59 per cent from 31 per cent, it said.

In Q3 FY26, BSE welcomed 99 new equity listings across both the main and SME boards, raising a total of Rs. 97,657 crore. BSE also set a new record by trading 772 crore Equity Derivatives contracts, generating a robust Rs 784 crore in revenue during the third quarter.

Commenting on the results, MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said: "BSE's strong Q3 performance is a testament to the strength of our platforms and the confidence of the marketplaces in BSE. With record SME listings, growing index derivatives activity and continued success of StAR MF, we are accelerating innovation across all our businesses. In the year ahead, we remain committed to innovation, technology excellence and market development as India’s capital markets continue their growth trajectory."

BSE reinforced its leadership in India’s capital markets in FY26, with its fundraising platforms enabling companies to mobilise Rs 22.4 lakh crore across equity, debt, bonds, commercial papers and mutual funds. Q3 FY26 emerged as one of the strongest quarters ever, with 39 companies raising a record Rs 95,272 crore -- underscoring the depth, resilience and growing preference for BSE’s capital raising ecosystem. A healthy IPO pipeline since early 2025 continues to reflect the vibrancy of India’s primary markets and BSE’s position as a preferred listing venue for both mainboard and SME issuers, the BSE statement said.

BSE’s SME platform crossed a major milestone with its 700th listing on February 1, 2026. The last 100 listings were achieved in just 179 days -- the fastest pace yet. Collectively, SMEs listed on BSE have raised Rs14,735 crore and now command a combined market capitalisation of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

In the trading segment, BSE maintained strong momentum. Cash market volumes stood at Rs 7,645 crore in Q3 FY26, while Index Derivatives achieved a record average daily premium turnover of Rs 19,459 crore—driven by continued growth in Sensex Index, the statement added.

