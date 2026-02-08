BRS resorted to blackmailing people through phone-tapping, alleges Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that BRS resorted to blackmailing during its rule by indulging in phone-tapping.

Terming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as Blackmail Rajikya Samithi, he claimed that BRS leaders blackmailed people through telephone-tapping and looted hundreds of crores. He alleged that Rs 1500 crore in the BRS party account was deposited through unethical practices.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Mulugu district as part of the Congress party’s campaign for municipal elections.

He accused BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of exploiting the power and amassing ill-gotten wealth during the party's 10-year rule.

He quoted BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was earlier with BRS, as saying that the phones of businessmen were tapped and they were forced to transfer their properties.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the Union government for not ordering the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram and formula e-race scams. He questioned Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for not responding to the demand for a probe. "Kishan Reddy rechristened as Kishan Rao and became the adopted son of KCR,” he remarked.

Slamming the Centre for registering CBI and ED cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he asked who was stopping the Centre from ordering a CBI probe in the Kaleshwaram scam. He alleged that Kishan Reddy is rescuing BRS leaders KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao by maintaining a strong bond.

CM Revanth Reddy said BRS leaders did not spare opposition leaders, journalists, judges, or film stars in phone-tapping. They also listened to conversations between husbands and wives, he said.

The Chief Minister cautioned people against voting for BRS and BJP, saying they are like two sides of the same coin. He alleged that the two parties have colluded to defeat Congress.

He alleged that KCR's family also acquired TV channels, newspapers, and businesses worth thousands of crores, but the poor did not get double-bedroom houses. “If KCR had built 200,000 houses a year, he would have had the opportunity to build 2 million houses in 10 years.”

The CM said that the Congress government was constructing and providing 3,500 Indiramma houses in each constituency. The government is building 450,000 houses with an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore and promised that the second phase of Indiramma houses will be sanctioned in the upcoming budget.

The CM mentioned that the state government sanctioned Rs 17,442 crore for municipalities and corporations in Telangana. He said Rs 6,116 crore was allocated for the municipalities in the erstwhile Warangal district, with Rs 92 crore sanctioned for Bhupalpally municipality alone.

The Chief Minister accused BRS of running false propaganda on the reorganisation of districts. “False propaganda is being spread that the Bhupalpally district will be abolished. The government is not considering abolishing any district or creating a new district in the state. We will consider only after seeking everyone's opinions on district reorganisation and discussing it in the Assembly,” he said.

--IANS

ms/uk