BRS MLCs suspended from Telangana Council for one day

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana Legislative Council were suspended for a day on Monday for stalling the proceedings of the House, and demanding dismissal of the revenue minister over alleged corruption and illegal mining.

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All 11 MLCs of BRS present in the House including Leader of Opposition, Madhusudhana Chary, were suspended by Council Chairman, G. Sukhender Reddy, after Legislative Affairs Minister, D. Sridhar Babu, moved a motion.

The BRS MLCs were demanding dismissal of Revenue Minister, P. Srinivasa Reddy, and constitution of a House Committee or probe by a sitting High Court judge into the allegations of illegal mining against Raghava Constructions, a company allegedly linked to the minister.

The Opposition legislators, who were carrying placards, surrounded the podium and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Minister Sridhar Babu told the House that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already announced an CB CID probe into alleged illegal mining since 2014. He appealed to the BRS members to cooperate in smooth functioning of the House.

Council Chairman repeatedly appealed to BRS members to resume their seats and cooperate in running the House in a smooth manner.

With the Opposition legislators continuing their protest, minister Sridhar Babu moved a motion for their suspension from the House for one day.

Chairman Sukhender Reddy announced passing of the motion by a voice vote.

Marshals were called to send out the suspended MLCs.

Earlier, BRS MLCs staged protest at Gun Park near the Assembly building, demanding the revenue minister’s dismissal. Holding placards and raising slogans, they marched to the legislature complex.

On Sunday, BRS MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for two days for stalling the House on the same issue.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced suspension of all 24 BRS members in the House after a motion moved by Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu was adopted by a voice vote.

The government rejected the demand for the House Committee. The members of ruling Congress party argued that since the government has already ordered a CB CID enquiry into the alleged illegal mining in the state since 2014, there was no need for a House Committee.

--IANS

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