BRS distributes 'Congress debt cards' in Jubilee Hills to highlight 'unkept' promises

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) As part of its campaign for the upcoming by-election in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, opposition BRS is distributing 'Congress Debt cards' to remind people of what it calls the unfulfilled promises of the ruling party.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday went door to door to distribute 'Congress debt cards' in an apparent counter to 'Congress guarantee cards' distributed by Congress leaders during the 2023 Assembly elections.

During an extensive tour of Shaikpet and Samatha Colony in Jubilee Hills constituency, KTR, along with MLC Dasoju Sravan and BRS minority leaders, distributed 'debt cards'.

The BRS working president said that the Congress government is under the false impression that people will forget its deceitful promises. He said the BRS campaign will remind citizens of the unfulfilled assurances and betrayals committed by the party.

Explaining to people how the Congress government "defrauded" them, KTR urged voters to deliver a fitting response in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, calling it an opportunity for the people to teach Congress a lesson for its deception.

According to BRS, residents shared their grievances with KTR, highlighting issues that arose after Congress came to power: lack of sanitation services, garbage piling up, sewage stagnation, power cuts forcing them to buy inverters, and overall neglect.

KTR assured them that he would take up these concerns with the government and strive for solutions. Locals expressed full confidence in KCR's leadership and the BRS, blessing KTR and affirming that the party would win both the Jubilee Hills by-poll and the upcoming elections.

Later, addressing the media, KTR lashed out at the Congress, saying they showed heaven in the palm to get votes, but even after 700 days, they have not delivered on promises they said would be fulfilled within 100 days.

He pointed out that each woman has been denied Rs 55,000 under the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for daughters, and each elderly person is owed Rs 44,000 under the Rs 4,000 pension scheme. "They haven't given students scooters, but they are looting the state," he said. The 'Congress Debt Card' movement, he explained, is meant to remind people of these betrayals.

KTR appealed to voters to bless and elect BRS candidate Sunitha, the wife of Maganti Gopinath, whose death necessitated the by-election.

Criticising the Congress administration, KTR cited Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who wrote articles lamenting the lack of development funds, and Ellareddy MLA Madan Mohan, who was forced to write to the World Bank seeking Rs 100 crore for his constituency. "These two examples alone are enough to show how bad the Congress governance is," he said.

He also ridiculed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims of building a "Future City," saying, "When the present city is drowning in floods and people are suffering from mosquitoes, the CM is doing real estate business in the name of Future City."

--IANS

ms/svn