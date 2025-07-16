BRS demands apology from Telangana CM for agreeing to committee on Banakacherla

Hyderabad, July 16 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday demanded an apology from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for agreeing with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N. Chandrababu Naidu, for constituting a committee on the Godavari-Banakacherla link project proposed to be undertaken by the neighbouring state.

Disputing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claim that the Godavari-Banakacherla project did not come up for discussion during the meeting of the chief ministers called by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry in Delhi, the BRS leaders cited the statement of Andhra Pradesh water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu that the meeting decided to constitute a committee on the Banakacherla project and other issues.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) took to ‘X’ to remark that the mask has been lifted and the truth has become crystal clear.

Terming Revanth Reddy ‘anti-Telangana’, KTR accused him of diverting funds for Rahul Gandhi and water for Chandrababu Naidu.

KTR asked Revanth Reddy if he became the Chief Minister only to offer Godavari waters as ‘guru dakshina’ to his guru, Chandrababu Naidu.

The BRS leader accused Revanth Reddy of compromising the rights of four crore people of Telangana. “It has become clear today who the converts are and who fought for Telangana,” he said.

He warned that if even a single drop of water is illegally handed over to Andhra Pradesh, there will be another fight. “If outsiders deceive, we will chase them, and if locals deceive, we will bury them right here. We will surely bring down the vultures devouring Telangana,” KTR added.

BRS leader and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao demanded an apology from CM Revanth for agreeing to the committee on Banakacherla.

He asked Revanth Reddy why he attended the meeting after leaks through the media that if Banakacherla is on the meeting’s agenda, he would not attend it. He wanted to know what the secret agreement reached overnight.

Harish Rao claimed that Banakacherla was the first item on the meeting’s agenda, but Revanth Reddy lied at the press conference after the meeting.

The BRS leader told CM Revanth that people elected him to protect the state’s interests and not to give ‘guru dakshina’ to Chandrababu Naidu.

Harish Rao also claimed that Telangana is being ruled by the BJP and TDP through remote control. He also referred to a statement of a Congress MLA that there are TDP converts in Congress.

--IANS

ms/dan