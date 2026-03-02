BRS, BJP question Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana visit, call it ‘pocket money collection’​

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) On a day when senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is in Telangana, leaders of the opposition BRS and BJP asked him whether he had come to collect the Rs 1,000 crore promised by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.​

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to say hello to Rahul Gandhi and welcome him to what he called ‘AICC’s ATM-Telangana’.​

“Have you come down just to collect ₹1,000 Cr promised by your CM,” asked the former minister.​

“Care enough to review the progress of 6 Guarantees that were to be delivered within 100 days and 420 other promises you had made to the people?” added the BRS leader.​

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also wondered if Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana to collect what he called “pocket money.”​

“He is here to conclude the Congress's acting course” - the same stage where CM Revanth Reddy claimed Congress can give Rs 10,000 crore to the Gandhi family, with Rs 1,000 crore from Telangana alone. Is this a political visit… or a collection review? Telangana is watching,” the BJP leader posted on ‘X’.​

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad on Monday morning and later left for Vikarabad, where he presided over the joint meeting of the Political Affairs Committees (PACs) of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).​

The Congress MP later left for Haritha resort at Anantagiri Hills to attend a training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.​

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Kamareddy, Bandi Sanjay asked Rahul Gandhi to step out of the resort and get a “reality check on the disastrous governance of the Congress government led by A Revanth Reddy.”​

The BJP leader advised him to talk to the poor whose houses were demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).​

He also asked the Congress leader to visit the Musi belt, where families are watching their homes collapse.​

Bandi Sanjay said Rahul Gandhi should also go to Khammam, where houses were razed, citing Bhoodan lands.​

The MoS urged Rahul Gandhi to visit temples in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, and the Old City, where attacks were reported, and meet the families in Banswada who say their loved ones were jailed without justice.​

The BJP leader earlier met victims of the recent communal violence in Banswada town.​

