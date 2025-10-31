BRS, BJP have ‘fevicol bond’: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Kickstarting the campaign for the by-election in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused BRS and BJP of maintaining ‘Fevicol bond’.

He alleged that former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy over spreading canards against the people’s government and creating hurdles to the development of the state.

Addressing a corner meeting at Vengal Rao Nagar, he said that the BJP leaders were maintaining secret relations with BRS. BJP’s victory on 8 Lok Sabha seats last year was evidence of this, he remarked.

CM Revanth Reddy took a swipe at Union Minister Kishan Reddy for ‘obstructing’ the Musi project and the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

He asked if Kishan Reddy and another Central minister, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, brought any funds to the state. “They are shamelessly saying that they will carpet bomb Jubilee Hills. The BJP MPs are roaming around Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from PM Modi,” the CM said.

Stating that the Congress took up huge development projects at the cost of Rs 4,000 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment after winning the by-election, he appealed to the Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

“It’s high time for the development of the constituency and not the sentiment. There are ups and downs in politics. It will be a historic mistake if Congress is not voted to win the by-election,” he said.

By-election in Jubilee Hills is scheduled to be held on November 11. It was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of BRS. The opposition party has fielded his wife, Maganti Sunitha.

The BJP has once again given a ticket to Lankala Deepak Reddy.

The Chief Minister lambasted KTR for not taking care of Jubilee Hills during his tenure as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister for 10 years.

“The then rulers looted the state and never visited Jubilee Hills to address the public grievances. People should take a call and decide who the rowdies are. BRS leaders promoted drug culture, and Naveen Yadav always stood by the poor in the constituency,” the CM said while countering the allegations of BRS against the Congress candidate.

The Chief Minister also questioned the BJP for raising objections to inducting Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin as minister in his cabinet.

“Why is the BJP so upset after Azharuddin is given a ministerial post?” the CM asked.

He promised to take the responsibility of the development of Jubilee Hills with the support of Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav after the by-election.

--IANS

ms/dan