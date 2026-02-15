BRO reopens strategic Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road in J&K after heavy snowfall

Jammu, Feb 15 (IANS) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has reopened the Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road in Jammu and Kashmir following heavy snowfall, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneet Bartwal said, “In a swift and coordinated operation amid extreme weather conditions, 69 RCC and 118 RCC of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation successfully reopened the strategic Bhaderwah–Bani–Basohli road at Chattergala Pass following heavy snowfall.

“The recent spell of intense snowfall had disrupted vehicular movement along the 65-km stretch, temporarily snapping the crucial link between the mountainous regions. Demonstrating operational readiness and commitment to maintaining all-weather connectivity, BRO teams launched an intensive snow clearance drive in challenging terrain near the Ashapati glacier and the foothills of Mount Kailash.

“Despite deep snow accumulation, sub-zero temperatures, and difficult working conditions, the teams deployed personnel and machinery round the clock to restore traffic well ahead of the usual seasonal schedule.

“The timely reopening has ensured the safe movement of essential supplies, emergency services, local commuters, and private vehicles, providing significant relief to residents and businesses in the region. The reopening of this vital road underscores BRO’s unwavering commitment to maintaining strategic and socio-economic connectivity in remote and high-altitude areas.

“The operation also reflects the organisation’s capability to respond swiftly and effectively to weather-induced disruptions in the Himalayan belt. With the road now open to traffic, normal movement has resumed along the corridor, reinforcing BRO’s motto of delivering infrastructure excellence under the most demanding conditions,” the spokesperson said.

To strengthen connectivity and bolster strategic infrastructure in border regions, the Government of India established the BRO in 1960.

Starting with two projects — Tusker (now Project Vartak) and Beacon — the BRO has since expanded to 18 projects across 11 states and three Union Territories, and also maintains a presence in Bhutan.

The BRO has the inherent capability to undertake road infrastructure development projects through departmental execution, giving it a unique advantage over other construction agencies involved in similar works.

The organisation is a unique amalgamation of civilian and military personnel, combining technical expertise with operational discipline to execute infrastructure projects in challenging environments.

The BRO is a self-reliant and highly adaptable organisation capable of being deployed in any theatre or country to further national strategic and infrastructure interests.

The organisation is headed by the Director General Border Roads (DGBR) and supported by three Additional Directors General (ADGBRs), one based at the headquarters and two overseeing projects in the north-western and eastern sectors.

--IANS

sq/pgh