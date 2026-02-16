'Bringing world together to discuss AI': PM Modi welcomes world leaders, innovators, policymakers for Summit

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) As India hosts the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the event is aimed at bringing the world together to discuss Artificial Intelligence. He welcomed world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in the summit.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."

He said AI is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

"AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further stated that India stands at the forefront of the AI transformation, driven by the efforts of 1.4 billion people.

"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at the same venue. Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, it will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The event will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ​​ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries.

Hosting over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - People, Planet and Progress, the Expo, in addition, will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is likely to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.

"The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen," an official statement said.

--IANS

jk/dpb