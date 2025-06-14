Bring Kalyana-Karnataka on par with Bengaluru, Mysuru: Kharge to CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Yadgir (Karnataka), June 14 (IANS) AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to ensure that the Kalyana Karnataka region is developed on par with the Bengaluru and Mysuru regions of South Karnataka.

Addressing a gathering after launching the ‘Arogya Avishkara’ scheme in Yadgir, Kharge stated, “People talk about transforming Bengaluru into another Singapore. We don’t want to become Singapore. First, ensure that this region is developed on par with the Bengaluru and Mysuru districts.”

“We are lagging in the education sector. Our districts are at the bottom in the board exam results. There is a shortage of teachers, and this is clearly reflected in the outcomes,” he noted.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hails from Mysuru, and Deputy CM Shivakumar is from Bengaluru. I appeal to them to transform Kalyana-Karnataka into another Bengaluru and Mysuru,” Kharge urged.

“Keep the backlog quota aside and focus on filling up the rest of the vacancies—especially teachers' posts. If this is not done, our children will remain backward and may end up becoming slaves to others,” he emphasised.

Kharge further said that there is no financial constraint in filling up posts in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. “Recruitments are being withheld due to objections raised by 15 per cent of the population. Focus on the remaining 85 per cent and fill the teachers’ posts. If this is not done, the children of this region will have no future,” he warned.

“There will be no one to teach them subjects like Maths, Science, and English. Even those posted here often seek transfers to the Mysuru region within a month,” Kharge pointed out.

He also appealed to MPs, MLAs, and Ministers from the Kalyana-Karnataka region to ensure that the funds allotted to the region are fully utilised. “CM Siddaramaiah often complains that the allocated funds are not being spent. Don’t let that become a black mark against you,” Kharge advised.

He concluded by affirming, “CM Siddaramaiah is committed to the development of this region.”

The Kalyan-Karnataka region comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts in Karnataka. All of them are considered as most backward districts and reflect poor social and economic indicators.

Kharge hails from Kalaburagi district. In the recently concluded II PUC (class 12) board exams, the Kalaburagi district had slipped to 31st place with a passing percentage of 55.70 per cent. Kalaburagi’s performance was among the lowest in Karnataka.

