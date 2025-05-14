Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Guwahati, May 14 (IANS) In the wake of the Indian Army's powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a Guwahati-based tea entrepreneur has found a unique and deeply meaningful way to express solidarity and gratitude — through tea.

Ranjit Baruah, Director of Aromica Tea, has launched a special tea blend titled "Sindoor – The Pride", as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive strike in Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 7 in retaliation for the brutal killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

“Sindoor is a symbol of pride in Indian society. We are proud that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As a tea entrepreneur, I wanted to pay homage to the Indian Army in my own way. So, I launched a tea pack named ‘SINDOOR – The Pride’ as a salute to the forces,” said Ranjit Baruah.

This isn’t just another commercial product. Baruah made it clear that the tea packs are not for sale. Instead, they have been specially crafted to be gifted to the Indian soldiers, to offer a symbolic gesture of respect, appreciation, and unity.

“I have created these tea packs especially as gifts for the Indian Army. We celebrate every happy occasion with a cup of tea, and this is no different. This special blend has been made by combining Assam’s finest teas — Halmari Gold Orthodox and premium CTC. Rich red is the colour of the brew, which is reminiscent of Sindoor,” Baruah explained.

The tea, a blend of Halmari Gold Orthodox and CTC, is designed to capture the essence of Assam's tea heritage and the spirit of national pride.

The red hue of the tea mirrors the traditional sindoor — a powerful symbol of strength, sacrifice, and identity in Indian culture.

“This tea is not launched for commercial gain. We unveiled this blend in memory of Operation Sindoor. It's our way of celebrating the courage of our armed forces — with a meaningful cup of tea. I hope to distribute these packs to the Indian Army next week," he added.

With this kind of thoughtful initiative, Ranjit Baruah has brewed more than just tea. He has brewed a message of unity, honour, and patriotism.

As the nation salutes the courage of its armed forces, this humble yet powerful gesture from Assam reminds us that tribute can take many forms — even the warm comfort of a cup of tea.

