Brake van of Shahdol-Nagpur Express derails in MP, no casualties reported

Bhopal/Jabalpur, March 13 (IANS) In a sudden incident that sparked panic among passengers, the brake van -- the rearmost coach -- of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express train derailed on Friday, officials said.

Read More

The mishap occurred at around 12:30 pm while the train was en route from Seoni-Shahdol section towards Nagpur, specifically between Nainpur and Keolari stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Initial reports indicate that the train was proceeding at a normal speed on its scheduled path when a violent jolt rocked the entire rake.

The wheels of the brake van suddenly slipped off the tracks, producing a loud noise that triggered screams and chaos inside the coaches.

Passengers described a momentary site of utter confusion as the train came to an abrupt halt.

Fortunately, the derailment resulted in 'no loss of life' or serious injuries.

"No passengers sustained any reported harm, though the sudden shock caused widespread alarm," officials added.

Senior railway officials from the South East Central Railway zone, along with technical teams, Railway Protection Force, and the Government Railway Police personnel, rushed to the site immediately upon receiving information.

Restoration efforts commenced on a war footing, focusing on re-railing the derailed brake van and repairing any track damage to resume normal operations.

As of the latest updates, train movement on the affected section remained disrupted, leading to complete suspension of services on the route.

Authorities are working urgently to clear the blockage and restore traffic, with relief and rescue measures prioritised to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Railway officials have initiated a preliminary inquiry to determine the exact cause of the derailment, which could involve factors such as track conditions, mechanical issues with the brake van, or other operational aspects.

--IANS

sktr/khz