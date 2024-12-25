BPSC Aspirants Demand 70th Exam Re-Examination Amid Protests and Hunger Strikes

Patna (Bihar): Aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) continued their indefinite strike on Wednesday, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC exam.

An aspirant said, "We just wanted to peacefully present our demands to the BPSC, but the police resorted to a lathi charge. We have been protesting for the last eight days."

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia joined the protest on Wednesday and urged opposition MPs and MLAs to support the students' cause.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We urge all opposition MPs and MLAs to join the protest. People should sit outside the residences of ruling party MPs and MLAs across Bihar. What is political about this? These students have been protesting for so many days, and their only demand is a re-examination."

On Tuesday, YouTuber and educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, visited the students participating in the hunger strike.

After meeting the protesting students, Khan urged the Bihar Public Service Commission to consider the plight of the aspirants, many of whom have been on hunger strike for the past four to five days. He noted that 4-5 students are in critical condition and have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

"These students have been on a hunger strike for 4-5 days, and no one is paying attention to their situation. Their condition is now very serious. The Commission should consider the grievances of these students, who have taken this step after appearing for the exam. We have filed a PIL in the High Court, and we are ready to approach the Supreme Court if necessary. It is our responsibility to convince the Commission and the government. Currently, 4-5 students are in a critical condition and are in the ICU," Khan said.

However, the BPSC Chairman, Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied the allegation, clarifying that the commission did not receive any complaints on irregularities.

"The exam was conducted smoothly in all the districts of Bihar, including Patna. At a centre in Patna, the commission received information about some students creating a ruckus. The commission immediately contacted the people waiting at the centre and deputed 2 officers of the commission," BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said during a press conference.

On December 21, BPSC aspirants met Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal at his residence to discuss alleged irregularities during the 70th BPSC exam.

Earlier, on December 18, protesters in Patna demonstrated against the Bihar Public Service Commission, demanding a re-examination.

BPSC aspirants have previously protested against changes in the exam pattern and the normalisation process, urging that exams be conducted in a single shift with one paper to eliminate the normalisation process.

It should be noted here that the 70th BPSC Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held on December 13. —ANI