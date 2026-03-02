BP Singh takes charge as Director General of Naval Armament

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) B.P. Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence College, assumed charge as the Director General of Naval Armament (DGONA) at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Singh, an officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS), assumed charge on Sunday, succeeding Divakar Jayant, who superannuated on February 28 after rendering distinguished service to the nation.

Singh, a Mechanical engineer from Bihar College of Engineering (now National Institute of Technology) at Patna, brings with him more than three decades of rich and diverse experience in the Naval Armament Organisation, an official statement said.

He possesses vast experience in the management of conventional armament and ammunition, as well as guided weapon systems of the Indian Navy.

"His expertise spans procurement, storage, maintenance, safety, logistics management and life-cycle support of complex weapon systems, significantly enhancing operational readiness," the statement said.

"Prior to his appointment as DGONA, Singh was serving as Chief General Manager of Naval Armament Depot (NAD) in Mumbai, where he led critical operational, logistics and infrastructure initiatives," it added.

Singh has held several important assignments at key establishments, including NAD Visakhapatnam, NAD Mumbai, and NAD Trombay.

He has also previously served at the Directorate General of Naval Armament at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, contributing to policy formulation and strategic planning in the armament domain.

"Additionally, Singh has served as Chief General Manager of NAD Aluva, where he further strengthened operational efficiency and depot management practices," the statement said.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College (NDC-60), B.P. Singh has undergone advanced training in strategic and national security studies, further augmenting his leadership credentials.

The Naval Armament Organisation (NAO) ensures the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard through specialised management, inspection, and maintenance of arms and ammunition. It focuses on indigenisation and supply chain management for weapons.

