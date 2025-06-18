Bosiram Siram appointed new president of Congress' Arunachal unit

Itanagar, June 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed Bosiram Siram as the new state President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Nabam Tuki.

“Congress President has appointed Bosiram Siram as the new President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” a press statement issued by K.C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Nabam Tuki, the statement said.

Fifty-eight-year old Congress leader Siram was the working President of the party in the northeastern state. Currently, the Congress, which had governed the state for many years, has one member -- Nabam Tuki -- in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh state assembly.

Tuki, a former Chief Minister (2011-2016), was elected to the state assembly from the Itanagar assembly constituency in the last year’s Assembly elections.

Recently in a major political development under Pasighat West Assembly Constituency in East Siang District, more than 1,000 party members from Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) joined Congress in presence of Bosiram Siram and Alen Perme, District Congress Committee President.

Earlier this week, in another major political development, four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Both the NPP and PPA are, however, a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling coalition government headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A notification issued by the state Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, the four NPP legislators who joined the PPA include, Namgey Tsering (who was elected from Tawang assembly constituency), Pesi Jilen (Liromoba), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East) and Oni Panyang (Mariyang-Geku).

The four MLAs had submitted a letter to the state assembly Speaker on May 12 declaring them to be a part of the PPA.

With the merger of four NPP MLAs, the PPA, founded in 1977, now has six MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The BJP continues to maintain its dominant position with 46 seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has three seats, while the Congress has one. There are three Independent MLAs as well.

Headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, NPP, which emerged as the second largest party in the April 2024 assembly polls, now has only one MLA -- Thangwang Wangham, who was elected to the house from Longding-Pumao assembly constituency.

Wangham is the President of the Meghalaya-based National Party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit.

