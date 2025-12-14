'Booth is the battlefield; SIR is the weapon': CM Yogi calls do-or-die fight against fake voters

Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the BJP leadership has made it clear that the forthcoming elections will be fought booth by booth, with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls emerging as the party’s most crucial tool.

CM Yogi was addressing BJP workers after the election of Pankaj Chaudhary as the new party President in Uttar Pradesh.

He cautioned BJP workers that while the Opposition may lack organisational strength, it may be deceitful, which must be countered with courage, vigilance and discipline.

Chief Minister Yogi urged party workers to remain alert and proactive, warning that generosity or negligence during SIR could prove costly.

"Often, when asked during the review, the response is that the work is done. But the reality is different," he said.

Highlighting alleged irregularities, the Chief Minister claimed that in one district, the Opposition had managed to include the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the voter list.

"The son's age is shown as 20, the father's as 30 and the grandfather's as 40, even though they are residents of Assam. How is this possible?" he said.

He issued clear instructions to file objections against fake entries at every booth and to ensure that genuine voters left out of the list are added without fail.

Explaining the stakes involved, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has a population of around 25 crore, which should translate into nearly 16 crore voters.

"However, after SIR, only about 12 crore names have appeared. This leaves a gap of nearly four crore voters, of which 85 to 90 per cent are potential BJP supporters,” he said, adding that BJP workers have just 12 days to act.

"Remember, elections are won at the booths," he reiterated, noting that nearly three-fourths of the hard work is still pending.

"If this work is completed, three-fourths of the seats can be won with just one-fourth of the effort. There should be no laxity in filling Form No 6 at the booth level, because booth-level hard work delivers results."

CM Yogi also highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, citing the Kashi Corridor and the rejuvenation of major pilgrimage centres, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as symbols of change.

He remarked that earlier, electricity was scarce, enabling crime under the cover of darkness, but now power supply is being ensured through a proper roster system.

Welcoming newly elected State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary, CM Yogi thanked outgoing Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey for smoothly conducting the organisational elections.

He said that with an experienced BJP worker at the helm, the state government and the party organisation would jointly fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Developed India, Developed Uttar Pradesh".

