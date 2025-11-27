Boost for TVK ahead of 2026 polls: Ex-TN minister Sengottaiyan set to join Vijay's party today

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Former minister and nine-time MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan, one of the senior-most leaders in the AIADMK, is poised to join actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TRP) on Thursday, marking a significant realignment in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Sengottaiyan, who first entered the Assembly in 1977 and served as MLA for nine terms, fell out with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) after demanding the reinstatement of expelled party members and pushing for unity among various factions.

His statements triggered a strong backlash, leading to his removal from all party posts. Adding to the political storm, Sengottaiyan met V.K. Sasikala, O. Panneerselvam, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran at the Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

He later confirmed that discussions regarding reunification of AIADMK factions had taken place, fueling further tensions with EPS.

Following this, Sengottaiyan was eventually expelled from the party itself. Many of his supporters were expelled as well.

Amid weeks of speculation over his next political move, Sengottaiyan resigned his MLA post on Wednesday morning.

Arriving at the Secretariat around 11 a.m., he met Speaker Appavu and submitted his signed resignation letter. When questioned by the media afterward, he simply said, “Wait for one day,” and left.

Soon after, Minister Shekhar Babu met Sengottaiyan for nearly 30 minutes, leading to speculation that the DMK might be attempting to woo him. Later, at his Alwarpet residence, Sengottaiyan removed the AIADMK flag from his car, further signaling his exit from the party.

By late evening, the scenario became clearer. TRP chief Vijay moved from his Neelankarai residence to his Pattinapakkam home, where he held discussions with party general secretary Bussy Anand and election management secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

At 4:30 pm., Sengottaiyan arrived there and held a two-hour meeting with Vijay. According to sources, both leaders exchanged frank views on political strategies and future plans.

Sengottaiyan is scheduled to reach the TVK office in Panaiyur today along with his supporters, where he will formally join the party.

Reports suggest he may be offered a senior position—possibly general secretary or chairman. His entry is expected to significantly strengthen TVK‘s election preparedness, alliance negotiations, and campaign management.

Political observers believe his decades of experience will give the new party a strategic edge.

Meanwhile, former Puducherry BJP president Saminathan is also expected to join the TVK today, and former Karaikal MLA Hasan may join in Vijay’s presence, signaling rapid realignments across the region.

With Sengottaiyan’s induction, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is set for a major shift as the state moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections.

