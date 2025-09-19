Boost for Odisha Tourism as Similipal’s black tigers get global spotlight

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (IANS) In a significant development, the rare black tiger of Similipal has been featured on the cover page of the October edition of the globally renowned National Geographic magazine, celebrated for its captivating wildlife narratives and world-class photography.

The Odisha Forest Department on Friday claimed that the publication of a story on Similipal’s black tigers in such a prestigious magazine will help boost Odisha’s tourism on the global stage.

The featured story, titled “The Tigers Who Changed Their Stripes,” focuses on the elusive black tigers of Similipal Sanctuary and highlights the Odisha Government’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department’s efforts in tiger relocation and conservation.

The department in an official statement revealed that the National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Prasenjit Yadav, after closely observing the movements of tigers in the deep forests of Similipal over several days, has crafted this remarkable story, which made it to the cover of National Geographic with a stunning image of a black tiger silently approaching the camera, walking over a moss-covered jungle path.

He received full cooperation from the Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department for this assignment.

Yadav thanked the department and the government for their support and expressed that he was deeply touched by Similipal’s natural beauty, its calm and humble people, and most importantly, the rare black tigers.

With National Geographic magazine featuring the story of the rare black tiger of Mayurbhanj, millions of people across the world will read it and become interested in Odisha and its natural treasures.

Therefore, the fact that such a story made it not just into an international magazine but on its cover page is undoubtedly a proud moment for Odisha. Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote: “It was joyous for me when I saw the elusive black beauty of #Similipal, adorn the cover of the @NatGeo magazine. Similipal, the heart of #Odisha, is blessed by the Bhu-devi with unique flora & fauna that has always made the biosphere an apple of eye for photographers, nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.”

CM Majhi also congratulated Yadav for being the first Indian to be featured as both the storyteller and photographer of a National Geographic story focused on India.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia stated that Odisha is the only place in the world where black tigers exist. Minister Singhkhuntia also expressed hope that Odisha tourism -- particularly Similipal Sanctuary -- will now see new horizons.

--IANS

gyan/pgh