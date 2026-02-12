Boost for Indian Navy's capabilities as DAC clears purchase of six more P-8i aircraft

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday granted approval for a host of procurements for the armed forces, clearing the way for the acquisition of Rafale jets, combat missiles, anti-tank mines, P-8i aircraft, and more.

The DAC approval for six P-8i reconnaissance aircraft marks a major milestone for the Indian Navy as this will boost its maritime prowess, enhance maritime surveillance and also serve as a key asset in safeguarding the country’s strategic interests across the Indian Ocean region.

The DAC meet, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore, which will go a long way in enhancing the preparedness and combat readiness of the armed forces.

Notably, the vast Indian maritime region remains a crucial link as about 70-80 per cent of global trade passes through this region. The Indian Navy is adding new warships and aircraft to its fleet to secure the maritime borders.

"The purchase of P8I aircraft will significantly enhance the Navy's long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and maritime strike capabilities," said a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

This purchase will be made from the United States. The terms of the P-8i long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft were agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US last year.

The Indian Navy already has P-8I aircraft in service. The government purchased a total of 12 P-8I aircraft from the United States. Eight P-8i aircraft were acquired in 2009, while in the second phase, four more were acquired in 2016.

The P-8I's most distinctive feature is its ability to detect and target submarines hidden deep within the ocean while flying at altitudes of up to 41,000 feet. It can fly up to 8,300 kilometres at a time. It has 11 hardpoints—five internal and six externally on the wings. This aircraft can launch Harpoon anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare charges, and mines. It is equipped with a powerful multi-mission surface search radar.

