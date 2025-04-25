Bombay High Court grants Kunal Kamra protection from arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to comedian Kunal Kamra in the FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai Police in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak refused to stay the investigation for the time being, but stated that "if the police wish to question Kamra, they will have to do so in Chennai, as Kamra resides in Tamil Nadu."

"If during the pendency of the petition, a chargesheet is filed in the case by the Mumbai Police, the concerned court shall not proceed with the same," the court said.

Earlier on April 16, the court, while reserving its order on the plea, granted the comedian interim protection from arrest.

On April 8, Kunal Kamra approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat.'

Kamra's counsel argued that, in light of the Madras High Court's protective order, his client has offered to provide a statement via video conferencing on multiple occasions due to safety concerns, but the authorities have insisted on his physical presence.

Last month, Kunal approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he had received many threats following his satirical comments during his show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio.

The comic sang a parody of "Bholi Si Surat", a popular song from the Bollywood movie "Dil To Pagal Hai". With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police. (ANI)