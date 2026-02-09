Bomb threats in two Patna courts, probe on

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Widespread panic gripped Patna on Monday after the district court located at the Sabji Bagh area received a bomb threat.

Read More

Later in the day, another threat was reported at the Civil Court located at Gai Ghat in Patna as well.

Following the threats, both the court premises were immediately evacuated, and police teams rushed to the spots.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and security agencies launched intensive searches in these two court premises.

According to officials, the threat at the Gai Ghat Civil Court was received directly on a judge’s mobile phone, raising serious security concerns.

Early in the morning, information emerged that Parliament House and around nine schools in Delhi had received threatening emails warning of bomb explosions.

Sources said the emails sent to Delhi schools and Parliament contained objectionable and provocative language.

One such email reportedly stated, “Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru.”

The email further claimed that a bomb would explode inside Parliament at 1.11 p.m. on February 13.

Security agencies have noted that February 13 holds symbolic significance, as the 2001 Parliament attack also took place on the 13th of December, heightening concern over the threat’s intent.

Following the threats, security was intensified at Parliament, courts, and educational institutions, and students were sent home from affected schools.

Police and intelligence agencies launched coordinated investigations to trace the origin of the emails and phone threats.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the threats are hoaxes or linked to any organised group, but authorities say no risk is being taken lightly.

The situation remains under close watch as central and state security agencies continue their probe.

Earlier, on January 8, the Patna civil court received a bomb threat via email, triggering panic.

Bomb threats were received at the Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Bhagalpur Civil Courts on January 28.

--IANS

ajk/dpb