Bomb threat triggers security alert at Ahmedabad rural court

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (IANS) An anonymous threat to blow up the Ahmedabad rural court triggered panic and heightened security measures in the area, prompting an immediate response from security agencies and the district administration.

Soon after the threatening message was received, multiple fire department vehicles rushed to the court, and senior fire officials, along with emergency response teams, were deployed on site.

Firefighters were placed on high alert to deal with any untoward incident. Police and fire department teams jointly launched an intensive search operation across the court premises, including courtrooms, parking areas and other sensitive locations.

The sudden security alert caused panic among lawyers, litigants and court staff present at the time, many of whom were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the source of the threat and identify the person responsible.

While preliminary inputs suggest the threat may have been issued to create fear, authorities said no chances are being taken, and security protocols are being strictly followed. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Earlier in the day, security agencies were placed on high alert after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email, prompting immediate action by airport authorities and the police.

The threat led to the registration of a formal complaint at the airport police station and the tightening of security across the entire airport precinct, officials said.

According to information available, the threat email was sent from an unidentified email ID, aldurham420@gmail.com, bearing the name Amber Durham. The email was received at 11.05 a.m. on the airport’s official email ID, dtm.amd@adani.com, along with other feedback addresses.

The subject line read “BOMB Blast luggage Section”. The message stated that “Ahmedabad Airport is target”, and contained remarks claiming that Sikhs are not Hindus while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are enemies of Khalistan.

