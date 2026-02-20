Bomb threat to Rajasthan HC's Jaipur Bench; email mentions RDX, CJI visit

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court's Jaipur Bench received another bomb threat on Friday, triggering a security alert and temporary disruption of court proceedings. The threatening email stated, “Cancel the CJI’s visit. Clear the High Court by 12 noon. RDX bombs have been planted.”

Following the bomb threat, security agencies conducted a thorough search of the High Court premises as they cannot take any threat lightly.

However, no suspicious object was found during the search operation and court proceedings resumed at 11 a.m., around half an hour behind schedule because of the threat.

Significantly, this is the 10th bomb threat received by the Rajasthan High Court's Jaipur Bench since October 31, 2025.

A similar threat was received just a day earlier, on Thursday, prompting another security sweep of the premises by the security forces and the bomb and dog squad, which also yielded no suspicious findings.

The latest threat came ahead of the visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on Friday to inaugurate a cyber security seminar.

The first threatening email was received on October 31, 2025. Subsequent threats were reported on December 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

In 2026, bomb threats were received on February 6, 17, and 19, raising concerns over security and misuse of cyber tools.

CJI Surya Kant is scheduled to visit Jaipur today to inaugurate a three-day seminar on cybersecurity at the Rajasthan International Centre.

Cyber law experts said that tracing the sender is difficult but not impossible. He explained that such emails are often sent using Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, which mask the sender’s IP address by constantly changing it.

However, VPN providers maintain internal logs, and with legal cooperation, authorities can track down the culprit using the available data to issue such threats and disrupt the functioning of courts in the country on a regular basis.

