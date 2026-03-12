Bomb threat issued to Vidhan Bhavan, BSE, HC, Mumbai Metro, says Maha Legislative Council Chairman (Ld)

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Amid a search operation launched after a bomb threat received in an email at the Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing budget session, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Thursday said the threat extended beyond the Vidhan Bhavan.

According to Chairman Ram Shinde, an email was sent to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) at 6.57 a.m. “Given that the Budget Session is currently underway, the email specifically threatened attacks using bombs and missiles. The threat identified four high-profile targets in Mumbai, including Vidhan Bhavan (State Legislature), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay High Court and Mumbai Metro,” he said.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squads were deployed immediately to conduct a deep sweep of the premises. Security officials and the Home Department issued urgent instructions as soon as the mail was detected, said Chairman Ram Shinde.

"Security officers are taking all necessary precautions, and an investigation is underway. It would not be appropriate to disclose more details at this early stage. Full information will be provided once the inquiry is complete," he stated.

Preliminary reports suggest that the email threatening the Legislature, Metro, and Stock Exchange may be linked to Khalistani protesters. The sender explicitly mentioned the use of missiles and bombs to target these locations, said the police sources.

While the search operations caused a temporary standstill at the gates, police and security agencies are now working to track the origin of the email and ensure the safety of these critical landmarks during the high-stakes legislative session.

Earlier, a wave of panic struck the Vidhan Bhavan (State Legislature) premises this morning following a bomb threat. An email was received threatening to blow up the Legislature, prompting the police to immediately launch a massive search operation across the entire complex.

Initially, staff members were halted outside; however, after thorough identity checks and security screenings, they were eventually permitted to enter. Following the receipt of the threatening email, Mumbai Police and security agencies acted swiftly to secure the premises.

According to the police sources, all staff members and citizens were immediately escorted out of the building to safety.

"Employees and officials are currently being held outside the gates. Police have stated that no one will be permitted entry until the search operation is fully concluded. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and canine units (Dog Squads) have been deployed to comb through every cabin and corner of the complex for suspicious objects,” said police sources.

Cyber police are working to trace the origin of the anonymous email to identify the sender. The incident occurred at a particularly sensitive time. The state is currently holding its Budget Session, a period when the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and other high-profile VIPs are frequently present on the premises.

