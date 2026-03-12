Bomb threat at Maha Vidhan Bhavan amid Budget Session; security forces on alert

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) A wave of panic swept through the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan (Legislative Assembly) in Mumbai early this morning after an anonymous individual sent a bomb threat via email to the official office account.

The threat has triggered a massive security operation, bringing proceedings to a temporary standstill during the critical Budget Session. Following the receipt of the threatening email, Mumbai Police and security agencies acted swiftly to secure the premises.

According to the police sources, all staff members and citizens were immediately escorted out of the building to safety.

“Employees and officials are currently being held outside the gates. Police have stated that no one will be permitted entry until the search operation is fully concluded. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and canine units (Dog Squads) have been deployed to comb through every cabin and corner of the complex for suspicious objects,” said the police sources. Cyber police are working to trace the origin of the anonymous email to identify the sender.

The incident occurred at a particularly sensitive time. The state is currently holding its Budget Session, a period when the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, and other high-profile VIPs are frequently present on the premises.

The threat arrived just as discussions on the state budget were slated to begin. This heightened security risk comes against the backdrop of volatile international tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, prompting authorities to take no chances.

In response to the crisis, the Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, issued strict directives to maintain a heavy police presence and ensure a thorough investigation. "Maintain tight police security and conduct a meticulous sweep of the entire premises,” he said.

The police sources said that security has been tightened across the entire South Mumbai government district. There is a strong possibility that entry passes for outside visitors will be suspended for the duration of the day. The police sources stated that these measures are precautionary. The search is ongoing to ensure the safety of the lawmakers and the public.

