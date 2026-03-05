Bomb threat at Bikaner Court sparks panic, complex evacuated

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) A bomb threat at the Bikaner Court complex in Rajasthan created panic on Thursday, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and deploy heavy security.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and began a thorough search of the complex.

The shocking development triggered fear among lawyers, litigants, and court staff after information about a possible bomb in the court complex surfaced.

Following the alert, the police administration swiftly swung into action and placed the entire area under tight security. As a precautionary measure, the court premises were evacuated.

On the instructions of senior police officials, a large police force was deployed at the spot. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads were called in to conduct an intensive search of the complex.

Judicial work was temporarily halted, and all employees, advocates, and litigants were asked to leave the premises to ensure their safety.

In view of the situation, Bikaner Bar Association President Ajay Kumar Purohit urged advocates and the public to remain calm and stay in safe places. He contacted senior police officials to inform them about the seriousness of the situation and issued an advisory message to lawyers and staff.

In his message, he said, "All advocates, litigants, and judicial employees are requested to leave the court premises immediately and move to a safe place. There has been a threat to bomb the court complex, so this step is necessary for security reasons. Advocates who have not yet reached the court should remain safe at their homes."

Police officials have begun investigating the source of the threat and are trying to trace the origin of the call or message. It is not yet clear whether the threat was a hoax or a genuine security risk, but authorities are taking the situation seriously.

Security has been tightened around the court complex, and blockades have been set up in nearby areas.

Police teams are also monitoring suspicious activity as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have assured that the situation is under control while search operations continue.

