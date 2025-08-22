Bodoland polls: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates, to contest all 40 seats

Guwahati, Aug 22 (IANS) The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on Friday released its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) general elections in Assam.

UPPL working president and Rajya Sabha member Rwngwra Narzary made the announcement in this regard.

The list features a mix of sitting MLAs, incumbent Executive Members, and senior leaders, underscoring the party's strategy of banking on experienced faces.

Prominent names in the list include Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary, Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary, UPPL general secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, former Assam minister Chandan Brahma, and several sitting BTC Executive Members such as Dr Nilut Swargiary, Wilson Hasda, Ranjit Basumatary, Saikhong Basumatary, and Dhananjay Basumatary.

According to the list, Wilson Hasda will contest from Srirampur, Saranjit Basumatary from Jamduar, Raju Kumar Narzary from Sorabil, Afjal Hoque Sarkar from Fakiragram, and Rabiram Brahma from Banargaon. Ranjit Basumatary has been fielded from Baokhungri, Lawrence Islary from Salakati, and Saikhong Basumatary from Chirang.

Chandan Brahma, a veteran Bodo leader and former Assam minister, will fight from Kajalgaon, while Dhananjay Basumatary has been nominated from Manas Serfang. Mantu Boro will contest from Koklabari, Rakesh Brahma from Mushalpur, and Kati Ram Baro from Baganpara.

The party has fielded Rabindra Bala Biswas from Darangajuli, Jolen Daimary from Nagrijuli, Pradip Narzary from Shuklai Serfang, Rujugwra Muchahary from Dhwnshri, and Dr Nilut Swargiary from Rowta constituency.

Announcing the list, Rwngwra Narzary said the UPPL will contest the BTC elections independently in all 40 constituencies.

He also added that a second list of candidates will be released shortly.

"The UPPL is fully prepared to contest in every constituency. Our focus is on good governance, peace, and development of the BTR region. The candidates declared today represent the party's commitment to serve all communities," Narzary said.

The Bodoland Territorial Council polls are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the UPPL facing rivals from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Congress, and the BJP, its ruling ally in the state.

--IANS

tdr/svn