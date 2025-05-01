Bodofa Upendranath Brahma envisioned a society where identity, integrity coexisted: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): After the road in South Delhi was officially renamed as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bodofa Upendranath Brahma envisioned a society where identity and integrity coexisted, adding that the Bodo community has endured enough.

A prominent figure in the socio-political awakening of the Bodo community, a road in South Delhi was officially renamed as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg. A statue of Bodofa was also unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout as part of the tribute.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister said that his vision for unity through cultural celebration is more relevant than ever.

"Bodofa Upendranath Brahma envisioned a society where identity and integrity coexisted. Honouring his legacy in the heart of Delhi reflects our nation's gratitude for his contribution to inclusive development and harmony. His vision for unity through cultural celebration is more relevant than ever. It is my privilege to be part of this event. The installation of Bodofa's statue and the renaming of a road in Delhi is not just a tribute to Bodoland but a sign of respect to all smaller communities and tribes across the country. The Bodo community has endured enough. I want to assure them that this country belongs to them as much as to anyone else. There should be no sense of inferiority. We value their contribution," Shah said.

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam, he added, "Each individual involved will face a strong and befitting response. The Modi government is committed to eliminating terrorism from every corner of Indian soil, be it the North East, the areas of left-wing extremism, or the shadow of terrorism in Kashmir. The entire nation stands united after this attack."

Organised by the Government of Assam, the event also commemorated Bodofa's 35th death anniversary. He is remembered for his relentless work in promoting education, protecting indigenous identity, and advocating peaceful reforms for the Bodo community.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Bodo community has always been an integral part of Assam's diverse cultural mosaic.

"Bodofa's values continue to guide us. His leadership gave the youth hope and encouraged them to seek change through peaceful means. Today's event in Delhi is a moment of pride for Assam, especially for the Bodo people. Bodofa's lifelong struggle for rights and identity finds fitting recognition today. I sincerely thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah for this gesture. Their leadership has brought peace and stability. The dream of a united Assam is finally being realised. For instance: the Assam Assembly now symbolises political unity, and Bodoland stands as a beacon of hope. The inaugural sitting of the Budget Session of the Assam Assembly in BTCLA was a reaffirmation of the 'Bodoland Model of Peace', a milestone in Assam's democratic journey," CM Sarma said.

He further said that they are also working on a biography of General Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom commander who symbolises Assam's pride and bravery.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed interest in ensuring the biography reaches libraries across the country. One of the oldest warfare training programmes in Madhya Pradesh will also be named after General Borphukan. This level of support from our national leadership is truly commendable," he added.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, said, "This is a landmark day and I am deeply moved by the love and support shown by the government. This moment is the result of years of united effort. Bodofa's message of education, fairness, and non-violence continues to inspire us. We are thankful to all those who made this lasting tribute possible."

The unveiling of the road and statue is the outcome of a long-standing demand by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Reflecting on the occasion, Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, said, "I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bestowing this honour on our Bodofa and for their continued support to the Bodo community. This moment will always be remembered by our people. Bodofa initiated the Bodoland movement 35 years ago, and with the government's support, we have come a long way. The Bodo Accord was a key step towards peace and development, and the government's commitment to its implementation remains strong. This road and statue in the capital are not just symbols of honour for Bodofa, they reaffirm that indigenous voices have a place in this country's collective journey."

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta said that Delhi is like a mini India where people from all states live together.

"It is a proud moment for all of us to witness the unveiling of Bodofa's statue. This is a meaningful way to acknowledge his sacrifices and his efforts for the welfare of the Bodo community," she said.

To mark the occasion, ABSU organised the lighting of five lakh earthen lamps and candles across households and public places in the Bodoland Territorial Region and across Assam.

The tribute to Bodofa in the heart of the national capital is expected to spark deeper appreciation of regional leaders whose contributions have shaped modern India's democratic and cultural foundations.

The 835-metre stretch, located near Kailash Colony Metro Station and adjacent to the Bodoland Guest House, was earlier part of the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and has now been renamed in Bodofa's honour. This is the second time a road in the national capital has been named after a personality from Assam; the first being Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Marg in Chanakyapuri.

The event was graced by Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, as chief guest. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, attended as special guests, along with Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Council, Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of Delhi, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister of Welfare of Bodoland, Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, Bansuri Swaraj, MP, Joyanta Basumatary, MP, Rwngwra Narzary, Shikha Rai, MLA, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

